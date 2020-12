You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans say their pups have gotten them through breakups, job changes, big moves and now COVID-19



The first year of dog ownership will see six pairs of chewed shoes, five emergency visits to the vet and six bolts to freedom out of the front door - according to new research. The survey asked 2,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 5 days ago Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation



A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 3 weeks ago Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift



This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago