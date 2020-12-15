Global  
 

Zack Snyder Thinks His 'Justice League' Will Be R-Rated & Could Head To Theaters

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Zack Snyder is opening up about his upcoming cut of Justice League. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the 54-year-old director teased what fans can look forward to in the HBO Max four episode event, and if it will possibly head to theaters. “Here’s one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic [...]
