Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The 'Five-Year Engagement' actress stirs up speculation that she may have been engaged to her rocker boyfriend after she's spotted wearing an emerald ring on that finger. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Dakota Johnson Wears Massive Emerald Ring, Sparks Engagement Rumors Rumors are swirling that Dakota Johnson might be engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on that special finger. The 31-year-old...

Just Jared 2 hours ago