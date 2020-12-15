Global  
 

Remo D'Souza taps his foot at the hospital; wife Lizelle shares video; thanks everyone for prayers

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Remo D'Souza taps his foot at the hospital; wife Lizelle shares video; thanks everyone for prayersChoreographer and director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday, December 11, and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. The news came as a big shock to his friends, fans and family, who have been anxious about his recovery.

Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle D'Souza has shared an important...
