Riteish Deshmukh wishes Housefull 4 co-star Rana Daggubati as he turned 36

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday extended birthday greetings to his 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati. Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the 'Baahubali' actor on his 36th birthday. He posted a stunning solo picture of the birthday boy and penned down a short birthday wish.



Happy Birthday dearest @RanaDaggubati -have a...
