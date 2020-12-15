Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwen Stefani Dishes on "Best Friend" Blake Shelton's "Different Sides" That the Public Doesn't See

E! Online Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
If you think you know the real Blake Shelton, think again, according to fiancée Gwen Stefani. Gwen opened up to Apple Music's Zane Lowe for a holiday-themed rendition of his At...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani is set to perform at NBC's New Year's Eve special [Video]

Gwen Stefani is set to perform at NBC's New Year's Eve special

Pop star Gwen Stefani will be among the big-name performers at NBC's New Year's Eve special.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:58Published
Gwen Stefani almost ruined her own engagement news! [Video]

Gwen Stefani almost ruined her own engagement news!

Gwen Stefani almost ruined her engagement news by showing her ring off early, which left her worried people would "figure out" the news before she got the chance to announce it on Instagram.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:04Published
First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Juice WRLD & Gwen Stefani | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Juice WRLD & Gwen Stefani | Billboard

First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Juice WRLD & Gwen Stefani | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:25Published