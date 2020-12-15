Gwen Stefani Dishes on "Best Friend" Blake Shelton's "Different Sides" That the Public Doesn't See

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gwen Stefani is set to perform at NBC's New Year's Eve special



Pop star Gwen Stefani will be among the big-name performers at NBC's New Year's Eve special. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:58 Published 8 hours ago Gwen Stefani almost ruined her own engagement news!



Gwen Stefani almost ruined her engagement news by showing her ring off early, which left her worried people would "figure out" the news before she got the chance to announce it on Instagram. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:04 Published 3 days ago First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Juice WRLD & Gwen Stefani | Billboard



First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Juice WRLD & Gwen Stefani | Billboard Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 02:25 Published 3 days ago