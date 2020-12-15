Meek Mill Confronts Akademiks In Clubhouse Face-Off
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Philly rapper Meek Mill wasted no time calling out noted hip-hop blogger Akademiks on the social media platform Clubhouse. The two got into a heated exchange on the first day Akademiks joined Clubhouse, which had to be cooled down by none other than 21 Savage. Meek Mill Vs. Akademiks On Clubhouse Over the weekend, the […]
