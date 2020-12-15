Meek Mill Confronts Akademiks In Clubhouse Face-Off

Global  
 

Meek Mill Confronts Akademiks In Clubhouse Face-OffPhilly rapper Meek Mill wasted no time calling out noted hip-hop blogger Akademiks on the social media platform Clubhouse. The two got into a heated exchange on the first day Akademiks joined Clubhouse, which had to be cooled down by none other than 21 Savage. Meek Mill Vs. Akademiks On Clubhouse Over the weekend, the […]
