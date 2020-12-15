Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia Adams' Final 4

E! Online Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Tayshia Adams has found her final four. After an hour of crying and agonizing and sending men home seemingly willy-nilly, Tayshia narrowed down her Bachelorette choices to four solid...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview [Video]

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview

Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published
Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise [Video]

Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise

PLUS: Chris Harrison weighs in on The Bachelorette's biggest twist and what's in store for Tayshia

Credit: People     Duration: 08:21Published
Jared Haibon Says Transfer from Clare to Tayshia 'Worked Out Seamlessly' for 'The Bachelorette' [Video]

Jared Haibon Says Transfer from Clare to Tayshia 'Worked Out Seamlessly' for 'The Bachelorette'

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon say they were in the quarantine bubble at the hotel when Tayshia became the new 'Bachelorette'

Credit: People     Duration: 05:21Published

Related news from verified sources

The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia Adams' Final 3 With a Surprise Guest

 Maybe they should do the hometown dates at a resort in Palm Springs every season of The Bachelorette? It makes a lot more sense in real life for a person to...
E! Online

'The Bachelorette' 2020: Tayshia's Final Four Guys Revealed Ahead of Family Visits

 We’re just one week away from the season finale of The Bachelorette and Tayshia Adams has narrowed down the field to just four final men. In the latest episode...
Just Jared

'The Bachelorette' 2020: Tayshia's Top Three Guys Revealed Ahead of Fantasy Suites

 We’re just one week away from the season finale of The Bachelorette and Tayshia Adams has narrowed down the field to just three final men. In the latest...
Just Jared