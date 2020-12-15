Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan GOP Leadership Denounces, Yanks Committee Posts from State Rep Who Implied Electoral College Protests at State Capitol Could Turn Violent

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Michigan GOP Leadership Denounces, Yanks Committee Posts from State Rep Who Implied Electoral College Protests at State Capitol Could Turn ViolentMichigan GOP legislative leadership denounces, yanks committee posts from state Rep. Gary Eisen after he implied Electoral College protests at state capitol could turn violent
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nevada electors cast votes for Joe Biden for president

Nevada electors cast votes for Joe Biden for president 00:24

 Nevada electors gathered virtually this morning to cast the state's six electoral college votes for president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. According to the Associated Press, Biden won the state by less than 34,000 votes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Idaho presidential electors met Monday to cast votes [Video]

Idaho presidential electors met Monday to cast votes

Idaho's presidential electors met today at 12 p.m. Governor Little and Secretary of State Lawrence Denney presided over the meeting at the State Capitol.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:26Published
Electoral College vote formally confirms Biden’s victory in Colorado [Video]

Electoral College vote formally confirms Biden’s victory in Colorado

Colorado’s nine electors met at the state Capitol building on Monday to officially cast their Electoral College votes for the next president of the United States of America.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:02Published
Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump [Video]

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Michigan GOP lawmaker loses committee posts after not ruling out violence during Electoral College vote

 State Rep. Gary Eisen's comments come as President Trump has refused to concede he lost to Joe Biden, who is set to win the Electoral...
Upworthy