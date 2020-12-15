How SRK’s ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ co-star looks now
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star from ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ - Jhanak Shukla aka Jia, is all grown up and her Instagram account gives a charming sneak-peek into her life. She essayed the role of Preity Zinta's younger sister Jia in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ and has grown up into a charming girl who enjoys 36k followers on Instagram. Here’s how the adorable actress looks like now.
