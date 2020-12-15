Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cher Hopes 'Vindictive' Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted and Jailed Post-Presidency

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Calling the POTUS 'the most vindictive person' she has ever witnessed, the 'Believe' hitmaker claims she will be 'dancing around' should he is put behind bars in the future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Music icon Cher sings at Joe Biden campaign event in Phoenix [Video]

Music icon Cher sings at Joe Biden campaign event in Phoenix

Music icon Cher hit the stage Sunday evening in the Valley to show her support for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, who’s currently running a tight race against President Donald Trump in..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:45Published