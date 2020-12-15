Cher Hopes 'Vindictive' Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted and Jailed Post-Presidency
Calling the POTUS 'the most vindictive person' she has ever witnessed, the 'Believe' hitmaker claims she will be 'dancing around' should he is put behind bars in the future.
