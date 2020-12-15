PINS Share Cover Of Ramones' 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)' Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It's a festive garage punk banger...



*PINS* have shared their take on Ramones' festive classic 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)'.



The Manchester band return to action with this Christmas treat, an all-out garage punk banger to sit alongside your Advent Zoom sessions.



It's been a big year for the group, too, with their new album 'Hot Slick' - Clash review *HERE* - landing earlier this year.



A festive delight, 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)' is given a faithful, fiery treatment, removing the glossy veneer of the 1989 original in favour of something a little more DIY.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Debbie Ellis*



