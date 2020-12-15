Ben Shapiro Brutally Mocked For This Viral Rant About How Dr. Jill Biden Shouldn’t Be Called Dr. Jill Biden
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Podcaster Ben Shapiro became a national trending topic overnight as people mocked him over a viral rant insisting that First Lady-to-be Dr. Jill Biden shouldn't be called "Dr. Jill Biden" because she's not a medical doctor.
