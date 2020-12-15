Global  
 

Ben Shapiro Brutally Mocked For This Viral Rant About How Dr. Jill Biden Shouldn’t Be Called Dr. Jill Biden

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Podcaster Ben Shapiro became a national trending topic overnight as people mocked him over a viral rant insisting that First Lady-to-be Dr. Jill Biden shouldn't be called "Dr. Jill Biden" because she's not a medical doctor.
Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title 'Fraudulent'

Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title 'Fraudulent'

 Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title 'Fraudulent'. On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Dr. Jill Biden's accomplishments and defend her from recent criticism. An op-ed published in the 'Wall Street Journal' on Friday called the...

