Fox & Friends Ridicules Bill Gates on Lockdowns, Ask ‘What Sacrifice is He Making?’ (He’s Donating Over $1 Billion For Vaccines) Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The hosts of Fox & Friends and guest Charles Payne ridiculed Bill Gates while addressing strict lockdown measures, questioning what sacrifices he's had to make amid the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

