Fox & Friends Ridicules Bill Gates on Lockdowns, Ask ‘What Sacrifice is He Making?’ (He’s Donating Over $1 Billion For Vaccines)

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The hosts of Fox & Friends and guest Charles Payne ridiculed Bill Gates while addressing strict lockdown measures,  questioning what sacrifices he's had to make amid the pandemic. 
