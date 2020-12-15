Global  
 

Talk Show Host Graham Norton Accidentally Reveals Major 'Wonder Woman 1984' Spoiler

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A talk show host accidentally let a “major, major spoiler” slip about Wonder Woman 1984 ahead of the movie’s debut on Christmas Day on HBO Max. It all went down while Gal Gadot was making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show promoting the movie. Graham Norton said, “‘Wonder Woman’ fans rejoice because in this [...]
