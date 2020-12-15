Mitch McConnell Declares Joe Biden as President-Elect: ‘The Electoral College Has Spoken’
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared Joe Biden the president-elect on Tuesday, after the Electoral College voted to certify his victory. “The Electoral College has spoken,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor, before offering praise of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell continued. “The president-elect […]
