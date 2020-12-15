Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden's "Savage Santa" Remix Is a Christmas Gift to Us All

E! Online Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Leave it Megan Thee Stallion to make jolly Ol' St. Nick a savage. On Monday, Dec. 14, James Corden and the "Captain Hook" rapper dropped a Christmas remix for her hit song...
