Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti is giving fans even more of a reason to rejoice. The Georgie native went online this week to reveal an unexpected Kid Cudi collaboration is now slated for his upcoming Whole Lotta Red album. Playboi Carti Reveals Kid Cudi Collabo Playboi took to his Instagram with a selfie alongside Cudi. PC […]