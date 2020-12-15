Dan Abrams Mocks Bill Barr’s ‘Dear Leader’ Resignation Letter: ‘What Kind of Note is That From the Attorney General!?’
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams brutally mocked Attorney General Bill Barr's resignation letter to President Donald Trump while guest-hosting The View -- roasting its "Dear Leader elements."
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams brutally mocked Attorney General Bill Barr's resignation letter to President Donald Trump while guest-hosting The View -- roasting its "Dear Leader elements."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources