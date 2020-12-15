Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dan Abrams Mocks Bill Barr’s ‘Dear Leader’ Resignation Letter: ‘What Kind of Note is That From the Attorney General!?’

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams brutally mocked Attorney General Bill Barr's resignation letter to President Donald Trump while guest-hosting The View -- roasting its "Dear Leader elements."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas

Attorney General William Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas 00:40

 Rather unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump announced Monday that Attorney General William Barr is to depart the Justice Department before Christmas. According to Business Insider, the AG fell out of Trump's good graces when he failed to produce quality opposition research to use before the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out [Video]

Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out

US Attorney General William Barr is stepping down on December 23. The Attorney General sent a resignation letter to Pres. Donald Trump. "Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Attorney General William Barr Resigns [Video]

Attorney General William Barr Resigns

Attorney General William Barr Resigns

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
William Barr Out As Attorney General [Video]

William Barr Out As Attorney General

In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Attorney General William Barr is out of a job.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:24Published