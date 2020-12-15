Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell for the Very First Time

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Gal Gadot makes an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she and Jimmy traded different foods that they had not tried before. Jimmy got to try various foods from Gal’s home country of Israel. Jimmy had Gal try traditional foods that Americans grew up with. For example, Gal got to try Eggnog [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Gal Gadot's 'heart is warmed' by Wonder Woman 1984's release

Gal Gadot's 'heart is warmed' by Wonder Woman 1984's release 01:35

 Hollywood star Gal Gadot has revealed she's excited for fans to see 'Wonder Woman 1984' over Christmas.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot and Chadwick Boseman win at 2020 MTV Movie + TV Awards: GOAT [Video]

Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot and Chadwick Boseman win at 2020 MTV Movie + TV Awards: GOAT

The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time saw the likes of Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot and the late Chadwick Boseman among the winners.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:23Published
Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot and the late Chadwick Boseman win at 2020 MTV Movie + TV Awards: GOAT [Video]

Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot and the late Chadwick Boseman win at 2020 MTV Movie + TV Awards: GOAT

The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time saw the likes of Kevin Bacon, Gal Gadot and the late Chadwick Boseman among the winners.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:23Published
WONDER WOMAN 1984 [Video]

WONDER WOMAN 1984

WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie (2020) - trailer from CCXP - This Christmas, we'll all share in the Wonder. See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max* December 25. Fast forward to the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell For The First Time And It's An Eye-Opener

 The "Wonder Woman 1984" star also sampled eggnog and Ho Hos while introducing Jimmy Fallon to gefilte fish on "The Tonight Show."
Upworthy

See Gal Gadot's Reaction After Eating Taco Bell For the Very First Time

 Taco Bell just hits different for the first time, just ask Gal Gadot. During the Monday, Dec. 14 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Israeli...
E! Online