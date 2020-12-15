Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith, 80, Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in UK
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Prue Leith, one of the judges from The Great British Bakeoff, is one of the first group of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19! As far as we know, the 80-year-old chef is one of the first public figures to publicly announce her vaccine status. Prue captioned the photo on her Twitter, “Who wouldn’t want [...]
