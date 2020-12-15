Global  
 

Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith, 80, Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in UK

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Prue Leith, one of the judges from The Great British Bakeoff, is one of the first group of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19! As far as we know, the 80-year-old chef is one of the first public figures to publicly announce her vaccine status. Prue captioned the photo on her Twitter, “Who wouldn’t want [...]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Prue Leith gets Covid-19 vaccine

Prue Leith gets Covid-19 vaccine 01:01

 TV star Prue Leith says her first COVID-19 vaccine was painless - she "didn'teven feel it''. The food critic and host of "Great British Bake Off" \- knownas "Great British Baking Show" overseas - was treated on Tuesday 15 December.

