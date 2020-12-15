Global  
 

Lily James & Sebastian Stan to Play Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee in Hulu Series!

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Lily James and Sebastian Stan are playing an iconic Hollywood couple. The two will co-star in a new limited series for Hulu as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Deadline reported Tuesday (December 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily James The show, with the working title of Pam & Tommy, “Hulu has had [...]
News video: Lily James and Sebastian Stan to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in new series

Lily James and Sebastian Stan to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in new series 00:50

 Lily James and Sebastian Stan are teaming up on the small screen to play former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

