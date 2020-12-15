Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lana Del Rey & Clayton Johnson Are Engaged!

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Lana Del Rey is engaged! The 35-year-old Ultraviolence superstar performed her song “Love You Like a Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (December 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey During the performance, Lana got fans buzzing on social media when they noticed a big ring [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Here's how Lana Del Rey became such an acclaimed artists! [Video]

Here's how Lana Del Rey became such an acclaimed artists!

Lana Del Rey is truly iconic

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:57Published
Lana Del Rey defends 'mesh mask' as having plastic protection [Video]

Lana Del Rey defends 'mesh mask' as having plastic protection

Lana Del Rey has defended her decision to wear a mesh face mask to a meet-and-greet event by explaining it had plastic protection on the inside.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Lana Del Rey covers Liverpool soccer anthem for new film [Video]

Lana Del Rey covers Liverpool soccer anthem for new film

Lana Del Rey has covered You'll Never Walk Alone for an upcoming documentary on football team Liverpool FC.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published