Lily James and Sebastian Stan Are Playing Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee In a Hulu Series

E! Online Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
It's been a while since casting news has left our jaws on the floor like this. Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been tapped to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in an event series...
