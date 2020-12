Lou Dobbs Really, Seriously Still Thinks There Is a ‘Mathematical Possibility’ Trump Could Win Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The election is over, the Trump legal team's cases have been rejected in court, and the Supreme Court shot down two separate cases. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th. But on Fox Business Tuesday, Lou Dobbs continued to insist President Donald Trump still has a path to victory.

