Stephen Amell Shows Off His Hot Body in St. Barts with Wife Cassandra Jean

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Stephen Amell is putting his fit body on display while in St. Barts! The 39-year-old Arrow actor was seen going shirtless in just a pair of tiny swim trunks while hitting the beach with his family on Monday (December 14) in St. Barts. Stephen was joined by his wife Cassandra Jean and their seven-year-old daughter [...]
