Zayn Malik Goes Blonde & Fans Are Freaking Out - See the Reactions!
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Zayn Malik is driving fans crazy again! The 27-year-old Mind of Mine superstar began trending on Tuesday (December 15) after photos surfaced of the singer stepping out with all blonde hair, causing “BLONDE ZAYN” to trend. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik This was also Zayn‘s first time being spotted out and [...]
