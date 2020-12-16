Global  
 

Zayn Malik Goes Blonde & Fans Are Freaking Out - See the Reactions!

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Zayn Malik is driving fans crazy again! The 27-year-old Mind of Mine superstar began trending on Tuesday (December 15) after photos surfaced of the singer stepping out with all blonde hair, causing “BLONDE ZAYN” to trend. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik This was also Zayn‘s first time being spotted out and [...]
