Shameless' Jeremy Allen White Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Addison Timlin
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Jeremy Allen White is a dad once again! The Shameless star welcomed his second baby with Fallen actress Addison Timlin on Saturday, Dec. 12. Addison announced the arrival of daughter...
Jeremy Allen White is a dad once again! The Shameless star welcomed his second baby with Fallen actress Addison Timlin on Saturday, Dec. 12. Addison announced the arrival of daughter...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources