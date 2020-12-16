Global  
 

Shameless' Jeremy Allen White Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Addison Timlin

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Jeremy Allen White is a dad once again! The Shameless star welcomed his second baby with Fallen actress Addison Timlin on Saturday, Dec. 12. Addison announced the arrival of daughter...
