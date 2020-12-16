|
|
Chris Pine to star in Dungeons and Dragons
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Chris Pine is in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming film adaptation of popular fantasy role-playing game, Dungeons and Dragons.
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who are on board to direct the film, are also writing the screenplay, which is based on a draft by Michael Gili. Dungeons And Dragons was first...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|