Chris Pine to star in Dungeons and Dragons

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Chris Pine is in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming film adaptation of popular fantasy role-playing game, Dungeons and Dragons.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who are on board to direct the film, are also writing the screenplay, which is based on a draft by Michael Gili. Dungeons And Dragons was first...
 The actor, who is gearing up to return to the world of superheroes with 'Wonder Woman 1984,' is in talks to star in Paramount and eOne's long-gestating and big-budget 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie.

