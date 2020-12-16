Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor are expected to join the team soon
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () On Monday, mid-day reported that Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and the crew will resume shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh later this week (The show must go on?, December 14). Now, one hears that Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor — who were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, leading to the abrupt halt of the schedule...
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media. On Friday Neetu took to Instagram to share a special post as her husband Rishi Kapoor's debut film 'Mera Naam Jokar' marks its 50 years today.
#NeetuKapoor #RishiKapoor #Meranaamjoker