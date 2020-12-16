Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia Adams' Final 3 With a Surprise Guest

E! Online Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Maybe they should do the hometown dates at a resort in Palm Springs every season of The Bachelorette? It makes a lot more sense in real life for a person to actually visit the hometown...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview [Video]

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview

Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published
Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise [Video]

Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise

PLUS: Chris Harrison weighs in on The Bachelorette's biggest twist and what's in store for Tayshia

Credit: People     Duration: 08:21Published
'Bachelorette' Spotlights Black Lives Matter Movement in Rare Conversation About Race | THR News [Video]

'Bachelorette' Spotlights Black Lives Matter Movement in Rare Conversation About Race | THR News

Star Tayshia Adams opened up about being a Black and Latina woman in 2020 during an emotional date with biracial contestant Ivan Hall on Tuesday's episode.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:22Published