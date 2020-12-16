'The Bachelorette' 2020: Tayshia's Top Three Guys Revealed Ahead of Fantasy Suites

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jared Haibon Says Transfer from Clare to Tayshia 'Worked Out Seamlessly' for 'The Bachelorette'



Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon say they were in the quarantine bubble at the hotel when Tayshia became the new 'Bachelorette' Credit: People Duration: 05:21 Published on November 18, 2020 'The Bachelorette': Rachel Lindsay Speaks On the Importance of Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity | THR News



Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette's first Black lead, explores the challenges facing current star Tayshia Adams and highlights the racial issues she wants the show to address: "I don't care if it makes.. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:54 Published on November 18, 2020 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys



Tayshia Adams was brought in to take over as Bachelorette on Thursday after Clare Crawley got engaged to suitor Dale Moss Credit: People Duration: 00:46 Published on November 6, 2020