You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nick Jonas Returning To The Judge's Chair On 'The Voice'



NBC has announced that Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice. The singer and actor will be returning as a coach in Season 20. John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jonas on the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on November 18, 2020 Soulmates 1x06 - Clip from Season Finale - What Does the Voice Say?



Soulmates 1x06 - Clip from Season Finale - What Does the Voice Say? Caitlin gets a taste of self-defense and it turns out, she likes it. #SoulmatesAMC #AMC Soulmates Talked About Scene: Season.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:34 Published on November 10, 2020