Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson Speaking and FaceTiming Team After Scary Collapse

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
In an update shared by his parents, the 21-year-old college athlete is said to have been able to breathe on his own after previously placed in a medically induced coma.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Keyontae Johnson collapse 'one of the worst things I've seen' [Video]

Keyontae Johnson collapse 'one of the worst things I've seen'

SportsPulse: Gainseville Sun reporter Graham Hall recounts the terrifying moment Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court and the current state of the Gators star.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:31Published