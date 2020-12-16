Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson Speaking and FaceTiming Team After Scary Collapse
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
In an update shared by his parents, the 21-year-old college athlete is said to have been able to breathe on his own after previously placed in a medically induced coma.
In an update shared by his parents, the 21-year-old college athlete is said to have been able to breathe on his own after previously placed in a medically induced coma.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources