Watch video: Kapil Sharma jokes on Ganesh Acharya's weight-loss

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer who has made many actors dance to his tunes, broke the internet, back in 2017, for shedding a whopping 85 kgs in one year and a half years. It was indeed a commendable achievement, as the choreographer at one point weighed 200 kgs. He went on to lose more kgs and now looks fit and...