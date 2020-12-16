Watch video: Kapil Sharma jokes on Ganesh Acharya's weight-loss

Global  
 

Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer who has made many actors dance to his tunes, broke the internet, back in 2017, for shedding a whopping 85 kgs in one year and a half years. It was indeed a commendable achievement, as the choreographer at one point weighed 200 kgs. He went on to lose more kgs and now looks fit and...
