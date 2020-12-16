Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans ask Ekta Kapoor 'Are you getting married?' after her latest Instagram post; here's why

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Ekta Kapoor may have left a lot of tongues wagging after her latest Instagram post. Such has been the impact of the post that fans have begun to wonder if she's getting married. What happened was that the producer posted a picture with Tanveer Bookwala, who's also a producer, on her account.

Posting a lovely picture with him,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Couric weighs in on next 'Jeopardy!' host [Video]

Katie Couric weighs in on next 'Jeopardy!' host

NBA veteran Jalen Rose sat down with television journalist, producer and author Katie Couric for the latest episode of his podcast "Renaissance Man" for the New York Post.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:45Published
Kareena Kapoor Khan goes pink in Palampur [Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes pink in Palampur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has gone pink for her latest post on social media, in a selfie she posted on Instagram. #KareenaKapoorkhan #TaimurAliKhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published
Marion Cotillard censurée par Instagram, Guillaume Canet réagit [Video]

Marion Cotillard censurée par Instagram, Guillaume Canet réagit

Marion Cotillard censurée par Instagram, Guillaume Canet réagit. La semaine dernière, l'actrice avait posté un cliché d'elle enfant pour remercier les personnes qui lui avaient souhaité son..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published