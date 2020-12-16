Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for Richard Ramirez Docu-Series 'Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer' - Watch Now
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Netflix has released the trailer for viewers’ next murder-mystery obsession. The streaming site dropped the trailer for Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, which follows the 1985 summer when serial killer Richard Ramirez terrorized Los Angeles. For months the real-life bogeyman would sneak in through open windows and doors at night to rape, [...]
Night Stalker The Hunt For a Serial Killer - Official Trailer - Netflix - LOCK YOUR DOORS. Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer is coming to Netflix January 13. Witness the story of one of the most vicious serial killers in American history, a real-life boogeyman that brought California to a...
