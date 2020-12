Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Matthew McConaughey is once again talking politics. During a new interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, the 51-year-old actor criticized the “illiberal left” for preventing confrontations by silencing opposing views. “We need liberals, what I don’t think we need is illiberals,” Matt shared. “What I don’t think some liberals see is they’re being [...]