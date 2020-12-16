Gizelle Bryant's BF Reacts to Monique Samuels' Cheating Accusations on 'RHOP' Reunion Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

In an explosive season 5 reunion of the show, Monique claims that when Gizelle and Jamal Bryant announced that when they got back together, 'he told his girlfriend at the time that it was just reality TV and it wasn't true.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

