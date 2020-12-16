Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Cupcakke Defends Diss Track Mocking Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

E! Online Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Rapper Cupcakke is not backing down from her diss track that calls out some of the most prominent female stars in hip-hop. The performer had become a top trending topic on Twitter on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez in new diss track ‘Shots Fired’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez in new diss track ‘Shots Fired’

On Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, ‘Good News’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’ . On Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, ‘Good News.’. The first song on the album, “Shots..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
BTS Unveils Track List for New 'Be' Album & More Top News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Unveils Track List for New 'Be' Album & More Top News | Billboard News

Cardi B teases her upcoming Reebok collection, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the 2020 AMAs and BTS announces the track list to their new album, 'BE.'

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:08Published