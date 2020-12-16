Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trevor Noah Presses Obama on His ‘Defund the Police’ Criticism: Is the Slogan Really the Problem?

Mediaite Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
After catching some heat regarding his criticism of the "Defund the Police" slogan, former president Barack Obama joined Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, giving him a chance to clarify his critique. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’ [Video]

Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’

Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’. Obama cautioned against using the term “defund the police” in an interview with Snapchat show ‘Good Luck America.’. According..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published
Keller @ Large: Obama Criticizes 'Defund The Police' Slogan [Video]

Keller @ Large: Obama Criticizes 'Defund The Police' Slogan

Republicans seized on that slogan after it emerged this summer and used it in ads to help win a number of races.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:17Published