Trevor Noah Presses Obama on His ‘Defund the Police’ Criticism: Is the Slogan Really the Problem?
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
After catching some heat regarding his criticism of the "Defund the Police" slogan, former president Barack Obama joined Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, giving him a chance to clarify his critique.
