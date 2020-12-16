Funk Flex Announces He’s Working W/ Rowdy Rebel After Prison Release
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
New York radio personality Funk Flex is jumping at a huge opportunity. The hip-hop veteran has announced he’s working on new music with local rap heavyweight Rowdy Rebel following his publicized prison release. Funk Flex’s Working W/ Rowdy Rebel The Big Apple native went to his Instagram page to break the huge news. Flex shared […]
