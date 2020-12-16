Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mohan Raja to helm Telugu remake of Lucifer

Indian Express Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Mohan Raja to direct the Tollywood remake of ‘Lucifer’ with Chiranjeevi in the lead

 The Malayalam film which released in 2019 starring Mohanlal, will be remade in Telugu with Mohan Raja steering the captain’s wheel
Hindu