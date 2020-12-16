Ringo Starr Announces 'Zoom In' EP Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

New single 'Here's To The Nights' is out now...



*Ringo Starr* has shared details of his new EP 'Zoom In'.



The Beatles icon is back again, with an all-star new project that aims to find connection in these self-isolating times.



New EP 'Zoom In' is incoming, and it was recorded at his home studio between April and October 2020.



Lead single 'Here's To The Nights' is out now, and it finds Ringo working alongside songwriter Diane Warren.



Joined by a number of luminaries, the drummer is aided by friends such as Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, FINNEAS, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola.



“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” he says. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”



Tune in now.



'Zoom In' is out now.



