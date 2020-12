Krishna Shroff posts pic with BF; ex comments Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Last month Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has officially ended her relationship with professional basketball player Eban Hymas. She took to Instagram and wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting y’all know since it was so public. Thanks." 👓 View full article

