Christopher Walken Reveals He Has Never Owned a Cell Phone Or Computer

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Christopher Walken just confirmed a rumor about himself that has been spreading for years. During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he was asked if it’s true that he’s “never owned a computer or a cell phone.” Christopher, who was appearing over Zoom, responded, “Yes, somebody had to come and set this [...]
 Christopher Walken has never owned a mobile phone or a computer, as he says he's at a "certain age" where technology has passed him by.

