Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Sons Are Having an Adorable "Cutest Baby Alive" Rivalry

E! Online Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
May the cutest baby always win! Anderson Cooper's 7-month-old son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, and Andy Cohen's 22-month-old son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, are growing up to become besties...
