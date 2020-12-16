Laura Ingraham Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Fox News
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Fox News host Laura Ingraham has signed a new multi-year deal with Fox News Media, according to an announcement from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott. Under the agreement, Ingraham will continue to host The Ingraham Angle, which airs weekdays on Fox at 10 p.m. “Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice […]
Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump. But despite Rivera's affection, CNN reports he has a message for the president. It's over. Geraldo Rivera Interview, 'The Story With Martha McCallum,' Fox News Rivera said Trump's attempts to overturn the election...