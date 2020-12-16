Global  
 

‘You Lied Repeatedly!’: Senate Hearing Explodes as Ron Johnson Throws Down With Gary Peters Over ‘Disinformation’

Mediaite Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) went at it during a Wednesday Senate hearing, yelling at each other about Russian disinformation, the ongoing Hunter Biden probe, and voter fraud in the 2020 election.
