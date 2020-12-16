Chris Krebs Pleads With His Fellow Republicans to Push Back on Election Conspiracies: ‘This is Not an America I Recognize’
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () *Chris Krebs*, the former DHS top cyber official who President *Donald Trump* fired after he publicly and repeatedly debunked election misinformation, pleaded with his fellow Republicans during Wednesday's Senate hearing to quit spewing conspiracies.
Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team.
Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week' that the team's approach to overturning the election results was 'an absurdity.'
It's an absurd idea to think that any...
At a Senate hearing on election security Wednesday (Dec. 16), the former top U.S. cyber official, Christopher Krebs, called threats to election officials by those looking to overturn the result of the..
Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova.
Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..