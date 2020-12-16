Global  
 

Chris Krebs Pleads With His Fellow Republicans to Push Back on Election Conspiracies: ‘This is Not an America I Recognize’

Mediaite Wednesday, 16 December 2020
*Chris Krebs*, the former DHS top cyber official who President *Donald Trump* fired after he publicly and repeatedly debunked election misinformation, pleaded with his fellow Republicans during Wednesday's Senate hearing to quit spewing conspiracies.
Video Credit: Wochit
News video: Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd'

Chris Christie On Trump's Legal Hijinks: 'It's Absurd' 00:39

 Business Insider reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday had sharp words for President Donald Trump's legal team. Christie told Martha Radditz on ABC's 'This Week' that the team's approach to overturning the election results was 'an absurdity.' It's an absurd idea to think that any...

